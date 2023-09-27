AI Enhances Connections and Creativity with New Experiences

AI is revolutionizing the way we connect and express ourselves, thanks to the power of generative technologies. With the latest advancements in AI, we are introducing new experiences and features that can enhance our connections with others, as well as provide tools for greater creativity, expression, and productivity.

One exciting new feature is AI stickers. Billions of stickers are sent across our platforms every month, offering a fun and creative way for people to communicate and express themselves. Now, with our new AI stickers, you can effortlessly generate customized stickers for your chats and stories. Using state-of-the-art technology, our AI tool turns your text prompts into multiple unique, high-quality stickers in seconds. This feature is rolling out to select English-language users in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories, offering infinitely more options to convey how you’re feeling at any moment.

In addition to AI stickers, we are introducing image editing capabilities with AI. Soon, you’ll be able to transform your images or even co-create AI-generated images with friends. Two new features, Restyle and Backdrop, will be coming soon to Instagram. Restyle allows you to reimagine your images applying visual styles that you describe, such as “watercolor” or “collage from magazines and newspapers.” Meanwhile, Backdrop changes the scene or background of your image based on your prompts, like “put me in front of a sublime aurora borealis.” Restyle and Backdrop benefit from Emu’s technology and our Segment Anything Model.

To ensure transparency, images created with Restyle and Backdrop will indicate the use of AI, reducing the chances of mistaking them for human-generated content. We are also experimenting with visible and invisible markers for further transparency. Our goal is to provide safe and trustworthy experiences while fostering new forms of creativity, entertainment, and expression.

In addition to these exciting developments, we are introducing Meta AI, a new assistant that spans our apps and devices. Meta AI can be interacted with like a person and will be available on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and soon on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3. Powered advanced technology, Meta AI has access to real-time information and offers image generation capabilities. For example, Meta AI can surface options directly in a group chat to help you decide on a location for an outing. Furthermore, it can help create digital merit badges based on your descriptive prompts.

We are also expanding our cast of characters with 28 additional AIs that you can message on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. These AIs have unique backstories and personalities, and we’ve partnered with cultural icons and influencers to play and embody some of them. Each character will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook, allowing you to explore their interests and personalities.

We are committed to building responsibly and with safety in mind. As we continue to test and evolve the capabilities of our AIs, we rely on your direct feedback and interactions to improve the experience and enhance our AI models. Our aim is to make conversations timely, relevant, and enjoyable. Stay tuned for more updates as we strive to bring even more exciting AI experiences to you.

Definitions:

– AI stickers: Customized stickers generated using artificial intelligence technology.

– Image editing with AI: The process of manipulating and transforming images using artificial intelligence algorithms.

– Transparency: Providing clear information about the use of AI in generating content to avoid confusion with human-generated content.

– Meta AI: An assistant that spans multiple apps and devices, offering real-time information and image generation capabilities.

– Cast of characters: Refers to a group of AI personas with unique personalities and backstories.

– Cultural icons and influencers: Prominent figures in popular culture or social media who have significant influence and followers.

Sources:

The source article was adapted and summarized from an announcement on the Facebook Newsroom website. No URLs were provided.