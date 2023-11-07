Breaking Down Barriers: Uniting the Tech Industry to Protect Children Online

Protecting children from online threats is a paramount challenge that the technology industry continues to face. At Meta, we are committed to ensuring that young people have safe and positive experiences on the internet. Over the past decade, we have dedicated ourselves to developing effective tools and policies aimed at safeguarding children. As a testament to our efforts, we now surpass all other services in identifying and reporting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Recognizing the need for industry collaboration in combating exploitation and abuse, we have embraced the power of technology and formed partnerships to address this critical issue. Through our collaboration with the Tech Coalition, we are proud to introduce Lantern, an innovative initiative that empowers technology companies to share vital information about accounts and behaviors that infringe upon their child safety policies.

Predators who target children are not restricted to a single platform; they exploit multiple apps and websites to ensure their actions go undetected. When one platform removes a predator, they simply move on to another, continuing their harmful activities. Lantern, through its comprehensive information exchange, aims to bridge this critical gap and provide every participating company with the means to conduct their own investigations and take necessary action.

As a founding member of Lantern, Meta has played a pivotal role in establishing the program. We have provided the technical infrastructure that underpins Lantern and encouraged our industry partners to adopt this powerful tool. With our active involvement in managing and overseeing the technology alongside the Tech Coalition, we ensure a user-friendly experience that equips our partners with the insights required to identify potential predators on their platforms.

An illustrative example of Lantern’s efficacy is the collaboration between Meta and MEGA during the program’s pilot phase. MEGA shared a collection of URLs, previously removed for violating their own child safety policies, with Lantern. Meta’s specialist child safety team utilized this valuable information to conduct a comprehensive investigation across our platforms. Through this endeavor, we successfully identified and removed over 10,000 Facebook Profiles, Pages, and Instagram accounts that were violating our policies. To fulfill our legal obligations, we promptly reported these violators to NCMEC. Additionally, we shared the details of our investigation with Lantern, allowing other participating companies to leverage this information for their own investigations.

We are proud to collaborate with the Tech Coalition and our peers through the Lantern program. Together, we aspire to expand the reach of this vital work and urge other industry players to unite in our mission to protect children online.

