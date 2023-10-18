Facebook Introduces Broadcast Channels for Pages

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the platform will now include broadcast channels, a one-to-many messaging tool for Pages. This new feature allows Page admins, such as creators and public figures, to directly engage and connect with their communities in a more meaningful way.

Broadcast channels provide a space for followers to feel more connected and dive deeper into the topics that matter most to them. Admins can utilize features like polls to receive instant feedback, share behind-the-scenes content, and use voice notes for more authentic expression.

The ability for Pages to create broadcast channels is currently being tested, and it is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Users will be able to join these channels to stay updated on the latest from their favorite Pages.

To start a broadcast channel, Page admins in markets where this feature is available can create a channel directly from their Page. Others can join a waitlist to be notified when the feature becomes available to them.

Once a broadcast channel is created and the first message is sent, followers of that Page will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. While only the channel creator can send messages, members of the channel can react to messages and participate in polls.

Users can join broadcast channels from their favorite Page’s profile on Facebook and see the channels they have joined in their chats list. Notifications will be sent when new content is posted, which can be muted if desired.

It is important to note that broadcast channels are subject to Facebook and Messenger’s Community Standards. This ensures that the channels provide a safe space for participants. Inappropriate content can be reported and removed if it goes against the platform’s policies.

Facebook utilizes tools and reviewers to identify, review, and remove content in broadcast channels that may violate their Community Standards. This proactive approach helps maintain a positive and respectful environment for users.

For additional information on how broadcast channels work, users can visit the Help Center on Facebook.

Sources:

– Facebook Help Center