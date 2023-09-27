Interview with Trey Toy, Co-Composer of Castlevania: Nocturne

Summary:

In this interview, Trey Toy, the co-composer of the Netflix series Castlevania: Nocturne, shares insights into his involvement with the show and the creative process behind the music. Castlevania: Nocturne is the next chapter in the iconic video game franchise’s story. Toy describes the score as a combination of epic, high-stakes soundscapes and intimate, character-driven melodies. He highlights the use of traditional instruments like orchestra, drums, and choir, as well as solo performances on instruments like electric cello and haunting vocals. The score for Nocturne stands out from the original Castlevania series, with a bolder, more experimental approach. The music takes center stage in this new season, with ample opportunity for the composers to push sonic boundaries. The narrative of Nocturne spans different geographies and cultures, allowing for the use of a diverse array of instruments. The French Revolution plays a significant role in the story, and the music reflects this with heroic and rousing themes for characters caught up in the revolutionary fervor. When composing for an animated series, Toy notes that the score must work harder to enhance the on-screen drama, acting as the missing third dimension. He also hints at not-so-subtle nods to the music of the video games and promises some Easter eggs for fans to discover.

