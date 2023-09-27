Michelle Wolf: Blending Comedy and Truth in “It’s Great To Be Here”

Michelle Wolf is a stand-up comic known for her sharp observational comedy, humorous storytelling, and willingness to address uncomfortable truths. In her latest three-part special on Netflix titled “It’s Great To Be Here,” she covers topics such as nudist beaches, lesbians, the preferences of men, and the absurdity of restless leg syndrome.

With her gravelly voice that resembles a mashup of Fran Drescher, Rita Rudner, and Natasha Lyonne, Wolf first gained popularity in 2015 through a YouTube series. She then became a correspondent on “The Daily Show” and released a stand-up special on HBO in 2017. The following year, she hosted the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, which elevated her profile.

Reflecting on the attention she received from the media, Wolf explained that the focus was often diverted away from the substance of her message. While some portrayed her as making fun of Bernie Sanders or being anti-Trump, she was actually calling out the media for prioritizing entertainment over responsible journalism.

In her latest special, Wolf deviated from the traditional one-hour format creating three 30-minute episodes. She wanted to provide “digestible chunks” of comedy rather than an arbitrary collection of jokes. One episode touches on her experiences living with a boyfriend in Barcelona, Spain, where she is not frequently recognized. Gender issues are also a recurring theme, with one segment imagining a world where men have periods and another discussing the gender gap among serial killers.

Throughout the show, Wolf jokingly criticizes white women, highlighting the balance between wanting to maintain victimhood while also seeking positions of power. She humorously comments on the historical relationship between white men and women and the comfortable oppression women have experienced.

Despite potential criticism, Wolf remains unfazed social media haters. She believes that it is better to elicit strong reactions, whether positive or negative, than to be ignored. Wolf encourages staying true to oneself and focusing on personal goals and desires.

