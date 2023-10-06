Installation in Mumbai Spreads Message of Digital Privacy

An unconventional installation recently appeared in Bandra, Mumbai, capturing the attention of passersby. The installation was a towering glass enclosure, inside of which was a toilet with the message, “What’s Private, Should Stay Private.” This thought-provoking artwork was a collaboration between Interspace, WLDD, and Veera, aimed at championing privacy and security in the digital age.

Arihant Jain, the Founder and CEO of Wubba Lubba Dub Dub, the company behind the installation, stated that they are always searching for unique ways to engage and provoke thought in the public sphere. The installation pushes the boundaries of conventional marketing and delivers a poignant message about the necessity of digital privacy in today’s world.

Nitin Rastogi, the National Head of Experiential Marketing at Interspace Communications, expressed excitement about partnering with Veera and WLDD to bring this installation to life. It symbolizes the importance of safeguarding digital privacy, mirroring our need for privacy in everyday life.

Veera’s Co-Founder and CEO, Arjun Ghose, commented on how the installation perfectly illustrates Veera’s mission. Veera’s mobile browser prioritizes user privacy and security, and this installation vividly showcases that commitment. Just as personal privacy is valued, online experiences should remain private and free from prying eyes.

Adityan Kayalakal, the Head of Marketing at Veera, added that the installation aligns with Veera’s core values while injecting a touch of whimsy. Veera has developed a mobile browser that is not only secure but also private, and this installation serves as a reminder of their unwavering commitment to user privacy.

In conclusion, the installation in Mumbai serves as a powerful symbol of the importance of digital privacy. With the collaboration of Interspace, WLDD, and Veera, the installation aims to spark a dialogue about safeguarding privacy and security in the digital age.

Sources:

– Interspace Communications

– Veera