Punjab’s ‘Kulhad Pizza’ Fame Couple Seeks Public Support After Viral Video Controversy

Summary:

Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, the young chef couple from Punjab’s Jalandhar, who rose to fame for their unique ‘Kulhad Pizza’ recipe, have appealed for public support following a viral video controversy. The couple became parents recently and claimed that the video in question, depicting them in a compromising situation, is entirely fake and morphed. They revealed that the incident was a result of an extortion attempt, which they reported to the police. Despite their efforts to maintain privacy, the video gained attention online. The couple urged the public to refrain from circulating the video and expressed their distress over the situation.

Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur gained popularity in 2022 when a video of them selling pizzas went viral on social media platforms. They have since garnered a significant following, with Sehaj having over 900,000 followers and Gurpreet boasting around 500,000 followers on Instagram.

The couple recently announced the joyous news of their parenthood through a video on their Facebook profile. However, their happiness was overshadowed the circulation of the fake video. Sehaj shared the details of the extortion attempt and emphasized that they did not give in to the demands.

Several social media users rallied in support of the couple, condemning the incident as shameful and disturbing. Despite disabling comments on their Instagram posts, the couple’s videos received over 200,000 views, highlighting the public’s interest in their well-being.

It is crucial for the public to respect the couple’s privacy during this challenging time and refrain from spreading the fake video further. The couple has taken legal steps filing a complaint with the police, and it is hoped that the truth will prevail, clearing their names from this unfair controversy.

Definitions:

– ‘Kulhad Pizza’ refers to a unique pizza recipe that gained popularity due to the use of kulhads (earthen cups) as a medium to bake pizzas.

– Extortion refers to the act of obtaining something through coercion or threats.

– Morphed refers to the alteration or manipulation of an image or video using computer software.

Sources:

– Nisha Anand, Trainee Content Producer at HT Digital

Note: Source article has been edited, and HTML tags, images, and URLs have been removed for clarity and conciseness.