New Perspectives on Increased Internet Traffic Following TikTok Ban

After the Nepalese government’s decision to ban the popular social media platform TikTok, there has been a surprising growth in internet traffic. Contrary to expectations, internet service providers have reported a 20 percent increase in traffic since the ban was implemented. This surge in usage can be attributed to the widespread adoption of virtual private network (VPN) apps TikTok users, allowing them topass local censorship and access the app.
VPNs work changing a user’s location and region for TikTok, enabling them to connect to servers in countries where the app is not banned. This allows users to continue using TikTok without restrictions. Despite authorities claiming to have blocked 95 percent of TikTok operations, users seem to be staying one step ahead.
While the ban was intended to curb bandwidth consumption, data from the Nepal Internet Exchange reveals that internet traffic has not dropped significantly. This demonstrates that users are finding ways to access TikTok through alternative means, such as altering the domain name system (DNS) or utilizing VPNs.
It is important to note that not all VPNs are created equal in terms of security. While authorized VPNs minimize the risk of data leakage, free VPNs can pose a significant threat to user privacy. Cybersecurity experts advise against using open or unknown VPNs, as they can inject malicious code into devices.
The ban on TikTok not only affects users’ freedom of expression but also has financial repercussions for the government. Before the ban, TikTok accounted for approximately 40 percent of bandwidth consumption in Nepal, resulting in a loss of revenue.
As the government seeks to enforce the ban effectively, authorities are considering blocking free and risky VPNs to maintain data security. However, there is an ongoing debate about the efficacy of complete bans and the need for more effective regulatory measures.
New perspectives on the TikTok ban shed light on the complex relationship between technology, regulation, and digital rights. As internet users continue to find ways around censorship, it becomes apparent that a comprehensive approach to governing emerging technologies is necessary to strike a balance between security and freedom of expression.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
- Why has internet traffic increased following the TikTok ban?
- What are VPNs, and how do they work?
- Are all VPNs safe to use?
- Why did Nepal ban TikTok?
- What are the financial implications of the TikTok ban?
- Can a complete ban on technology be effective?
The increase in internet traffic can be attributed to the use of virtual private network (VPN) apps TikTok users, allowing them topass local censorship and continue accessing the app.
A VPN, or virtual private network, is a technology that encrypts a user’s internet connection and routes it through a server in a different location. This allows users to mask their IP address andpass geographic restrictions, enabling access to restricted content.
No, not all VPNs are safe to use. Open or unknown VPNs can pose a risk to user privacy as they may inject malicious code into devices. It is advisable to use authorized VPNs that have been vetted for security.
The Nepalese government decided to ban TikTok, citing concerns that its content was disturbing the country’s social harmony.
TikTok’s ban results in a loss of revenue for the government, as the app accounted for approximately 40 percent of bandwidth consumption in Nepal.
Experts argue that a complete ban on technology is counterproductive, as users will always seek alternative methods of access. Instead, regulatory measures that strike a balance between security and freedom of expression should be considered.