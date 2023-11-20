New Perspectives on Increased Internet Traffic Following TikTok Ban

After the Nepalese government’s decision to ban the popular social media platform TikTok, there has been a surprising growth in internet traffic. Contrary to expectations, internet service providers have reported a 20 percent increase in traffic since the ban was implemented. This surge in usage can be attributed to the widespread adoption of virtual private network (VPN) apps TikTok users, allowing them topass local censorship and access the app.

VPNs work changing a user’s location and region for TikTok, enabling them to connect to servers in countries where the app is not banned. This allows users to continue using TikTok without restrictions. Despite authorities claiming to have blocked 95 percent of TikTok operations, users seem to be staying one step ahead.

While the ban was intended to curb bandwidth consumption, data from the Nepal Internet Exchange reveals that internet traffic has not dropped significantly. This demonstrates that users are finding ways to access TikTok through alternative means, such as altering the domain name system (DNS) or utilizing VPNs.

It is important to note that not all VPNs are created equal in terms of security. While authorized VPNs minimize the risk of data leakage, free VPNs can pose a significant threat to user privacy. Cybersecurity experts advise against using open or unknown VPNs, as they can inject malicious code into devices.

The ban on TikTok not only affects users’ freedom of expression but also has financial repercussions for the government. Before the ban, TikTok accounted for approximately 40 percent of bandwidth consumption in Nepal, resulting in a loss of revenue.

As the government seeks to enforce the ban effectively, authorities are considering blocking free and risky VPNs to maintain data security. However, there is an ongoing debate about the efficacy of complete bans and the need for more effective regulatory measures.

New perspectives on the TikTok ban shed light on the complex relationship between technology, regulation, and digital rights. As internet users continue to find ways around censorship, it becomes apparent that a comprehensive approach to governing emerging technologies is necessary to strike a balance between security and freedom of expression.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)