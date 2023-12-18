Internet Services Disrupted in Pakistan Amid PTI’s Virtual Rally

Internet services in Pakistan were disrupted on Sunday night, causing difficulties for users accessing social media platforms, according to reports from internet monitoring agency Netblocks. The disruption occurred just before the scheduled start of the virtual power show former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party.

Users in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad reported experiencing difficulty accessing platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Some users also complained of slow internet speeds. The disruption drew attention during the online rally, with PTI leader Taimur Jhagra attributing it to the party’s growing popularity. The party claimed that the disruption was evidence of the fear provoked their unprecedented popularity.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not yet commented on the matter. It is worth noting that in May, the PTA suspended mobile broadband services across the country following violent protests following Imran Khan’s arrest. Netblocks had previously reported restrictions on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube access in Pakistan during Khan’s arrest.

Earlier this year, Pakistan ranked third in the world for imposing internet restrictions in the first half of 2023, which included shutdowns and other limitations. These restrictions were imposed following Imran Khan’s arrest. A report virtual private network company Surfshark revealed that of the 42 new restrictions worldwide, Pakistan was responsible for three.

Efforts to reach the PTA for comment on the recent disruptions have been unsuccessful, highlighting the lack of transparency surrounding internet access in the country. These disruptions continue to raise concerns about internet freedom and access to online platforms in Pakistan.

In an increasingly digital world, disruptions to internet services can have significant implications for communication, access to information, and expression of opinions. As such, it is crucial for authorities to address these issues promptly and ensure that internet access remains unhindered for the public.