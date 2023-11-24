New Rental Trend Emerges in Toronto Amid Soaring Housing Prices

A recent post on Facebook Marketplace has caught the attention of social media users in Toronto. In a city known for its skyrocketing housing rents, one woman offered to rent out half of her bed for a monthly fee. The surprising listing advertised a shared master bedroom with a single queen-sized bed for 900 Canadian dollars (658.10 US dollars) per month.

While the original post has been deleted, realtor Anya Ettinger shared screenshots on Instagram, expressing her shock at the new rental trend. She remarked, “Just when you thought the Toronto market couldn’t get any worse, it did. This is so unhinged. Renting out a space in your bed for 900 Canadian dollars a month? No wonder so many people hate it here.”

According to CTV News Toronto, Anya further explained that this trend reflects the challenging housing situation in the city. Many people feel compelled to stay in Toronto, despite the exorbitant rental prices, leading to a market for unconventional rental solutions like sharing a single bed.

Toronto ranks among the most expensive housing markets in Canada, with the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom property reaching $2,614. The scarcity of affordable housing options has left many residents with limited choices, forcing them to consider unorthodox living arrangements.

While some social media users found the listing absurd, the fact that someone rented the space highlights the desperate circumstances individuals face when searching for affordable housing. The emerging rental trend in Toronto demonstrates the pressing need for innovative solutions to address the city’s housing crisis.

FAQ:

Q: How much did the woman offer to rent out half of her bed for?

A: The woman offered to rent out half of her bed for 900 Canadian dollars per month.

Q: What is the average cost of a one-bedroom property in Toronto?

A: The average cost of a one-bedroom property in Toronto is $2,614 per month.

Q: Why do many people feel compelled to stay in Toronto despite high rents?

A: Many people feel compelled to stay in Toronto because of various reasons, such as job opportunities or personal commitments. The city’s high rents limit their options and make it difficult for them to consider leaving.