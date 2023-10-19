Kim Kardashian Sparks Debate with Decision to Hire Male Nanny for Son

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she made the decision to hire a male nanny, or ‘manny,’ for her son Saint, in order to provide a male influence in his life following her split from Kanye West. In an episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she was initially scared to tell Kanye about her choice. However, when the male nanny was introduced to Kanye and the kids, things went well. The reaction to Kim’s revelation on social media has been mixed.

Kim explained that she wanted a male presence in her household, as it is predominantly female-dominated. She felt that having a male figure around would be beneficial for her sons, especially in activities like sports. Despite her initial hesitation, Kanye was accepting of the decision and even offered some parenting tips to the male nanny. The internet debated whether Kim’s choice was necessary and questioned the role of Saint’s actual father in his upbringing.

While some praised Kim for her progressive parenting approach and breaking gender stereotypes, others expressed concerns about the potential impact of the divorce on the child, regardless of the presence of a male nanny. It is worth noting that Kim and Kanye’s divorce was finalized in 2022 after a turbulent period, with Kanye publicly criticizing Kim’s parenting style.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian’s decision to hire a male nanny for her son has sparked a debate on social media. While some support her choice, others question the need for a male influence and emphasize the role of Saint’s actual father in his upbringing. Overall, it is a personal decision that each family must make based on their unique circumstances and dynamics.

