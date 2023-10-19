Mark Zuckerberg Uses Meta Smart Glasses to Learn How to Braid Hair

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is embracing multitasking as a parent using his Meta Smart Glasses to learn how to braid hair. This is another step in Zuckerberg’s mission to use AI-enabled technology to bring people closer to loved ones in the Metaverse.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Zuckerberg can be seen wearing the Meta Smart Glasses as he approaches a vanity in his daughter’s room. He asks the glasses, “Hey Meta, how do you make a braid?” The glasses respond with step-by-step instructions, guiding him as he attempts his first-ever hair braid.

As he completes the braid, Zuckerberg checks in with his daughter to ensure he’s not pulling too hard. Once satisfied with his work, he shares the results with his co-parent, Dr. Priscilla Chan, instructing the glasses to send a photo to her on WhatsApp.

The video has sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with some appreciating the hands-free aspect of the Meta Smart Glasses and how they enable bonding between parent and child. Others have expressed concerns about privacy and the potential for covert filming.

The new generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which feature improvements in design and technology, is now available for purchase. These glasses have a 12-megapixel camera for HD photos and can record 1080p videos for up to 60 seconds. They also offer improved audio quality and have a slimmer and lighter frame.

Overall, Zuckerberg’s use of the Meta Smart Glasses to learn how to braid hair showcases the potential of AI-enabled tech in providing assistance and facilitating new skills for parents. However, public opinion remains divided on the usefulness and privacy implications of such devices.

Sources:

– [Source Article](insert source article URL here)