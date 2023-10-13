Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Reunion in ‘Ganapath’ Sparks Viral Dance Sensation

The anticipation for Tiger Shroff’s upcoming movie, ‘Ganapath,’ has reached new heights through social media excitement. Adding to this frenzy is the much-awaited reunion of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who were co-stars in Tiger’s debut film nine years ago. As the release date approaches, the duo has launched the first song from the movie, ‘Hum Aaye Hain,’ unleashing a viral sensation that has taken the internet storm.

‘Hum Aaye Hain’ is a sensational dance number featuring the captivating voices of Siddharth Basrur and Prakriti Kakar, with an amazing composition White Noise Studios. The song has not only won hearts but has also dominated social media platforms, trending relentlessly and capturing the attention of all digital landscapes. Its widespread appeal has ignited a fan frenzy that is transcending generations.

What truly sets ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ apart is its infectious hook step, flawlessly performed Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. This iconic dance move has inspired countless fans of all ages to recreate and share heartwarming videos on social media. Whether they are young fans who idolize Tiger and Kriti or long-time followers of the actors, everyone has united through the catchy ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ hook step.

The viral dance sensation surrounding ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ showcases the immense popularity of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, as their fans eagerly await the release of ‘Ganapath.’ This electrifying social media frenzy is a testament to the star power and entertainment value that this talented duo brings to the big screen.

