Client-Side Scanning Threatens Privacy and Internet Freedom, Warns IAB

The Internet Architecture Board (IAB) has issued a warning against policy proposals that involve client-side scanning, stating that they pose a significant threat to privacy and the open internet. Client-side scanning refers to the automated analysis of files on individuals’ devices for illegal content. The European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States have all put forth proposals suggesting or enabling such scanning.

In particular, Apple drew attention to client-side scanning in August 2021 when it announced plans to scan photos on iPhones and iPads for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) before they were synced to iCloud. However, this proposal faced backlash from advocacy organizations and users concerned about privacy and technical issues. As a result, Apple decided to focus on offering iCloud encryption instead.

The IAB, a research committee for the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), stated that technologies like client-side scanning undermine end-to-end encryption and could become tools for widespread surveillance and censorship. The IAB believes that a secure and interoperable internet is vital for protecting privacy and freedom of expression.

While the distribution of illegal content online is a concern, the IAB argues that indiscriminate surveillance is not the solution. It disagrees with regulatory regimes that require the decryption of encrypted content for surveillance purposes. The IAB’s opposition to client-side scanning is aligned with its stance against other problematic technology proposals, such as wiretaps, cryptographic backdoors, and pervasive monitoring.

Despite technical analysis indicating the impracticality and anti-democratic nature of client-side scanning, child safety organizations and certain tech providers continue to push for legislation supporting this approach. The UK has already passed the Online Safety Act, which grants regulatory authorities the power to demand decryption of communications. However, the feasibility of this requirement has been questioned.

The IAB’s warning highlights the need to prioritize privacy and internet freedom while addressing the distribution of illegal content. It emphasizes that alternative methods for law enforcement agencies, rather than client-side scanning, should be explored to protect both privacy and security.