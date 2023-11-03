New Star Emerges as Frontrunner in Upcoming Melbourne Cup

The 2023 Melbourne Cup is set to take place in just a few days, and the anticipation is mounting as punters eagerly await the race that stops a nation. While there are several storylines surrounding the event, one horse has captured the attention of the racing world.

Vauban, an international raider hailing from the UK, has already garnered significant support and is being backed as the favorite to win the Cup. Trained Willie Mullens, who has a proven track record with stayers, Vauban has impressed in his preparations for the race. A recent trackwork gallop at Flemington left onlookers stunned, with rival trainer Mick Price remarking that he “felt tired looking at it.” The horse’s performance has generated tremendous excitement and confidence within the stable, with Mullens revealing that the plan for Vauban has been focused on the 2023 Melbourne Cup for several months.

While some may question the hype surrounding an international horse without prior experience in Australian races, respected racing journalist Lee Mottershead believes that Vauban is in a league of his own. Mottershead asserts that he has never seen a European horse enter the Melbourne Cup with such a clear chance of victory, stating, “There’s tremendous stable confidence behind him, and what’s really interesting is how long the plan has been.” Punters have also taken notice of Vauban’s potential, resulting in a significant shift in the Melbourne Cup market with his odds shortening from $4.50 to $3.50.

Alongside Vauban’s rise to favoritism, another storyline that has captivated racing enthusiasts is jockey Mark Zahra’s decision to ride Without a Fight in the Cup instead of the defending champion, Gold Trip. Despite having a successful partnership with Gold Trip over the past year, Zahra opted for Without a Fight due to the expected weather conditions and desire for a dry track. Zahra admitted it was a challenging decision, acknowledging the disappointments of some owners and loved ones, but ultimately believing that Without a Fight is the better ride for this year’s Cup.

As the event draws closer, all eyes are on veteran trainer Gai Waterhouse, hoping that she can secure her second Melbourne Cup victory. Despite her esteemed career and numerous Group 1 wins, Waterhouse has only won the prestigious race once before, with Fiorente in 2013. This year, Waterhouse and co-trainer Adrian Bott will saddle up two runners, Military Mission and Serpentine, with long odds against them. However, Waterhouse remains unfazed, confidently stating that she would be “amazed” if one of them doesn’t finish in the top six.

FAQs

1. Who is the favorite to win the 2023 Melbourne Cup?

The current favorite to win the Melbourne Cup is Vauban, an international raider from the UK trained Willie Mullens.

2. Why did jockey Mark Zahra choose to ride Without a Fight instead of Gold Trip?

Zahra made the decision based on the expected weather conditions and the likelihood of a dry track, believing that Without a Fight would be a better ride under those circumstances.

3. How many Melbourne Cup victories does Gai Waterhouse have?

Gai Waterhouse has won the Melbourne Cup once before, with her victory coming in 2013 with the horse Fiorente.

4. Which horses will Gai Waterhouse be saddling up for the Melbourne Cup?

Waterhouse will be training Military Mission and Serpentine for the Melbourne Cup, although they are considered longshots.