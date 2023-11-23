International Taste of Harlem Showcases Uptown’s Vibrant Culinary Scene

Harlem’s culinary celebrities are eager to bring the rich flavors of the world to the International Taste of Harlem (ITOH). This event, presented the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, aims to support local businesses and encourage residents to invest more of their disposable income in Harlem.

With 30 uptown establishments participating in the ITOH, Harlemites have the opportunity to indulge in an array of internationally themed cuisine until November 26. Celebrity owners such as Kenneth Woods of Sylvia’s Restaurant, chef Marcus Samuelsson of Red Rooster, chef and baker Aliyyah Baylor of Make My Cake bakery, Melba Wilson of Melba’s, and many others are excited to share their culinary creations with customers.

Renowned restaurant guide co-founder Tim Zagat expresses his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “I’m proud to promote Sylvia’s, Patsy’s, Melba’s, and all the other restaurants in the International Taste of Harlem.” As a former Harlem resident himself, Zagat recognizes the incredible growth and quality of the neighborhood’s dining scene.

Kenneth Woods, president and CEO of Sylvia’s Restaurant, continues his family’s legacy serving “Southern comfort food” that has delighted patrons for decades. Red Rooster Harlem, a dream come true for Ethiopian-born chef Marcus Samuelsson, offers creative comfort food along with a unique event space called Ginny’s Supper Club. Samuelsson’s personal commitment to Harlem is evident as he now resides in the neighborhood with his family.

Aliyyah Baylor, a long-time Harlem resident, is excited to showcase her specialty cakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, and pies during the ITOH. As a proud baker, she values preserving her family’s tradition and recipes while sharing them with the Harlem community.

Melba Wilson, a participant in the ITOH, proudly carries on the legacy of her aunt, Sylvia Woods, the Queen of Soul Food. Born and raised in Harlem, Wilson is thrilled to have her own restaurant in the neighborhood and contribute to its vibrant culinary culture.

As the International Taste of Harlem continues, it offers a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to experience the diverse and delicious flavors that Harlem has to offer. By supporting these businesses, individuals are not only enjoying phenomenal cuisine but also contributing to the economic growth and vitality of the community.

