International Sign Language Day 2023: A Celebration of Inclusion and Communication

Today, on September 23, we come together to celebrate International Sign Language Day. This day holds significant importance as it aims to ensure that deaf individuals are fully integrated into society and the community. The United Nations General Assembly officially established the 23rd International Day of Sign Languages on September 19, 2017, with the theme “A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere!”

Sign language is a universal language that goes beyond cultures and countries, providing a means for deaf individuals to communicate effectively. On this special day, we extend warm wishes to all, inviting everyone to try and understand and respect sign languages.

It is essential to recognize the significance of sign language and the impact it has on the lives of those who cannot hear. Sign language is a blessing for the deaf community, enabling them to express themselves and connect with others. Let us celebrate this day in honor of them.

The International Day of Sign Languages encourages us to be mindful of the presence of the deaf community in our society. It reminds us to observe closely and understand the language of the mind, which is sign language. By learning another sign language, we open ourselves to new perspectives and enhance our appreciation for diversity.

The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) calls upon governments to prioritize sign language education, urging that at least 50% of children should know their national sign languages. This inclusion and recognition reinforce the importance and value of sign language as a means of communication.

On this day, we remember powerful quotes that emphasize the significance of sign language. Tarryn Fisher beautifully states, “Human eyes are the sign language of the brain. If you watch them carefully, you can see the truth played out, raw and unguarded.” Warwick Thornton highlights the accessibility of sign language, saying, “I come from a place where you don’t need to talk all the time. There are sign languages you learn.” Oliver Sacks captures the versatility of sign language, stating, “Sign language is the equal of speech, lending itself equally to the rigorous and the poetic, to philosophical analysis or to making love.”

International Sign Language Day reminds us that communication extends beyond words. It brings people together through actions and intentions. Let us never underestimate the power of sign language, as it is a vibrant and robust language worthy of celebration.

