The Popularity of Asian LGBT and Horror Genres and the Impact of Netflix on Distribution

The Asian LGBT and horror genres were the focus of a lively panel discussion on distribution at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Contents and Film Market. The panelists discussed the enduring popularity of these genres from an international sales perspective and the role played streaming giant Netflix.

Chen Shao-Yi, general manager at Screenworks Asia, expressed his concerns about the dominance of Netflix in the industry. He mentioned that while many producers want to work with Netflix due to its financial support, it has also affected international sales leaving little room for independent distributors.

Nelson Mok, agent at WME Independent, and Valeska Neu, international sales agent at Films Boutique, highlighted the appeal of LGBT and horror films from Asia in the international market. Chen mentioned that horror films from Southeast Asia have gained popularity and have found a niche market at various festivals. Similarly, LGBT films have performed well internationally, although they may not attract huge numbers.

Mok emphasized that horror films are a genre that transcends cultural and language barriers, making them appealing to a wide range of audiences, especially in the post-pandemic era. The panelists also discussed the importance of creating name recognition for filmmakers in the market. They mentioned the efforts to promote and showcase the work of emerging filmmakers to establish their reputation and generate anticipation for their future projects.

In summary, the Asian LGBT and horror genres have gained international recognition and popularity in recent years. However, the growing dominance of Netflix has posed challenges for independent distributors. Nevertheless, the panelists highlighted the importance of supporting and promoting talented filmmakers to ensure their continued success in the industry.

