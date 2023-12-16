Netflix Exposes Viewing Data: Insights and Surprises

Summary: In a surprising move towards transparency, Netflix has released its global report on 18,000+ titles from its library, covering the first six months of 2023. The report, titled “What We Watched,” provides valuable insights into viewership trends and sheds light on the success of original productions. According to the data, while licensed content like “Suits” accounts for a significant portion of viewing, the top 100 titles were predominantly original shows. “The Night Agent” emerged as the most viewed single season, closely followed the comedy “Ginny & Georgia.”

In a surprising twist, South Korean shows displayed their dominance, with three of them making it to the top 100 and accounting for a staggering 3.71 billion hours viewed. This showcases the country’s significant influence and highlights why Netflix is investing $2.5B in the region over the next four years. British originals also performed well, with “Luther: The Fallen Sun” leading the pack. Despite being a movie, it outperformed expectations, while “Black Mirror” season 6 also held its ground with just two weeks of data.

In other news, Berlin’s film industry is undergoing significant changes. Tricia Tuttle, former head of the London Film Festival, has been named the new director of the Berlinale, taking over from Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. Additionally, Dennis Ruh, director of the European Film Market (EFM), will step down in 2024 as Tuttle plans to appoint a new head for the 2025 edition. Meanwhile, preparations for the Berlinale’s upcoming edition are underway, with Lupita Nyong’o set to lead the competition jury, and Saoirse Ronan and Danielle Deadwyler’s films among the first to be announced for the Panorama sidebar.

As Netflix continues to share its viewership data and the Berlinale undergoes leadership changes, the industry is witnessing a shift towards more transparency and greater opportunities for diverse storytelling.