Telenovela “Yargi,” Mini-Series “The Empress,” and More Take Home Top Honors at International Emmy Awards

The 51st annual International Emmy Awards celebrated the best of television programming from around the world in a star-studded ceremony held at the New York Hilton Midtown. Among the winners were Turkish telenovela “Yargi,” German mini-series “The Empress,” and Mexican drama “La Caída.” Actor Martin Freeman was also recognized for his outstanding performance.

The International Emmys showcased a diverse range of shows from different continents, with strong showings from the U.K. and Australia. Brazil was honored for its unscripted series, “A Ponte” (The Bridge), while India’s Netflix comedy, “Vir Das: Landing,” tied with the U.K.’s “Derry Girls” in the comedy series category.

The ceremony was hosted comedian Rhys Darby and featured special awards presented to Jesse Armstrong, the creator of “Succession,” who received the Founders Emmy, and Ektaa R. Kapoor, co-founder of Balaji Telefilms, who took home the Directorate Award.

In the drama category, Netflix’s German-language series “The Empress” took home the award. Set in the 19th century Viennese court, it weaves a captivating tale of love and intrigue. Amazon’s “La Caída” won in the miniseries category, with Karla Souza winning the best actress award for her compelling performance. Martin Freeman, known for his role in U.K.’s “The Responder,” was crowned best actor.

The International Emmy Awards also recognized Canada’s “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On” in the arts programming category. The documentary provides an account of the life and musical career of the cultural icon.

As the world continues to embrace global television content, the International Emmy Awards highlight the exceptional talent and storytelling that transcends borders.

