Tunisian-Egyptian Star Hend Sabry Talks Season 2 of “Finding Ola,” Signing with CAA, and the Future of Filmmaking in Egypt

Tunisian-Egyptian star Hend Sabry is currently on the set of Season 2 of her hit Netflix show, “Finding Ola.” As the lead actress and now showrunner, Sabry discusses the revival of the beloved character and the impact it had on viewers in the Middle East and North Africa.

The original show, “Ayza Atgawez,” aired in 2010 and centered around a middle-class pharmacist in Cairo desperate to get married before turning thirty. The reboot follows Ola as she rebuilds her life after her husband decides to end their marriage, a daring angle in a region where divorce is still a taboo subject.

Sabry, who passionately took on showrunning duties, emphasizes the importance of details in production. Her involvement extends from development to the writing room, ensuring a unique and relatable storyline for viewers. Furthermore, she signed renowned director Hadi El Bagoury to bring her vision to life.

With the release of “Finding Ola” in February 2022, the show quickly gained popularity, reaching the Top 10 worldwide and becoming number one in Arab-speaking countries. Surprisingly, Sabry’s performance also attracted fans from Latin American countries due to the relatability of family structures and conservative societies.

Amidst her success on “Finding Ola,” Sabry launched the Second Chance fashion brand and signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for global representation. CAA not only represents her as an actress but also assists in the growth of her production company, Salam Production. Sabry acknowledges the challenges of introducing U.S. agents to the resistant MENA region but remains excited about the prospects of expanding global representation.

Throughout her career, Sabry has embraced positive disruption in the MENA film and TV industry. Her debut film, “The Silences of the Palace,” directed Moufida Tlatli, premiered at Cannes in 1994 and garnered critical acclaim. The film not only brought attention to the issue of female oppression but also marked the first Tunisian production to connect with North American audiences.

Sabry’s determination and passion for her craft continue to drive her forward. As a trailblazer in the region, she hopes to inspire change and open doors for more representation in the film and television industry.

