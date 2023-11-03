New Facts Emerge About Rare Blue Diamond to Be Auctioned in Geneva

An extraordinary blue diamond known as “Bleu Royal” is set to shatter records at a Christie’s auction of rare jewels in Geneva. With a potential price tag of up to $50 million, this internally flawless fancy vivid blue diamond is the largest of its kind, weighing an impressive 17.6 carats. The stone’s natural, rich color adds to its rarity and allure, making it a highly sought-after gem in the world of gem collectors.

While this blue diamond is incredibly valuable, it is not the first of its kind to make waves in the auction world. In 2016, Christie’s sold the famous “Oppenheimer Blue,” a rare 14.6-carat blue diamond, for over $57 million. Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s international head of jewelry, expressed hopes that “Bleu Royal” would surpass that record-setting sale.

With worldwide tours and exhibitions in Asia, the US, and Europe, the blue diamond has generated significant interest from collectors across the globe. The anticipation for this auction is palpable, as buyers eagerly await the opportunity to acquire this magnificent gem.

In addition to the blue diamond, Christie’s will also feature other iconic jewelry pieces in upcoming auctions. The online auction running from November 3-16 will showcase a pearl necklace worn the legendary actress Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of the classic film “Roman Holiday.” Valued at a reasonable $20,000 to $30,000, this piece allows fans to indulge in a bit of Audrey Hepburn’s timeless style.

Furthermore, a Rolex wristwatch worn Marlon Brando in the movie “Apocalypse Now” will also be presented. This particular timepiece holds significance due to its engraved signature Brando himself, ensuring its authenticity and uniqueness. Previously, the watch was sold for a staggering $2.2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) at auction, and it continues to captivate watch enthusiasts and collectors alike.

As the auction date approaches, the excitement among bidders and enthusiasts is reaching a crescendo. With such extraordinary pieces up for grabs, the upcoming Christie’s auctions promise to be exceptional events full of beauty, history, and glamour.

