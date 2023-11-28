Experience the Thrills of Interceptor on Netflix

Step into the heart-pounding world of Interceptor, the action-packed American thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Directed the talented Matthew Reilly, this 92-minute film takes audiences on a thrilling journey with Captain JJ Collins, an experienced military pilot. However, following a tragic incident, Collins finds herself demoted to a remote missile interceptor station in the Pacific Ocean.

Little does she know, her seemingly low-profile outpost becomes the target of a dangerous group of mercenaries. With their sights set on launching nuclear missiles at the US, these mercenaries push Collins and her team of misfits into a race against time to save the world from impending disaster.

Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey lead an exceptional cast, bringing the characters of JJ Collins and Alexander Kessel to life. The film also features a talented ensemble, including Aaron Glenane, Belinda Jombwe, Mayen Mehta, Paul Caesar, Marcus Johnson, Rhys Muldoon, and Colin Friels.

If you’re eager to watch Interceptor, you’re in luck. This gripping film is available for streaming on Netflix, the leading online streaming service known for its diverse selection of movies and TV shows.

To watch Interceptor on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan, such as the $6.99 per month Standard with Ads Plan, $15.49 per month Standard Plan, or $22.99 per month Premium Plan.

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

The Standard with Ads Plan offers access to most content, although it includes ads before or during certain shows and movies. You can enjoy Full HD quality and stream on two devices simultaneously.

Opting for the Standard Plan grants you an ad-free experience, the ability to download content on two devices, and the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in your household.

For the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium Plan offers content in Ultra HD on up to four supported devices, the ability to download content on six devices, and the option to add up to two extra members outside your household. Netflix also supports spatial audio for an immersive sound experience.

Don’t miss out on the gripping storyline and intense action of Interceptor. Sign up for Netflix now and embark on this adrenaline-filled adventure.

