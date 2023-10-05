Silent Hill: Ascension Set to Begin at the End of October

Silent Hill fans have something to look forward to as Konami’s highly-anticipated comeback title, Silent Hill: Ascension, is set to launch at the end of this month. The game, described as an interactive streaming experience, allows players to influence the outcome of the story through voting on key decisions.

Details about Silent Hill: Ascension have been under wraps, but pre-registrations for the game on the Google Play Store indicate that it will commence on October 31st. The game is developed Genvid, known for their work on other interactive streaming games like Last Mile in The Walking Dead universe and an upcoming series for Borderlands.

According to the store listing, Silent Hill: Ascension will feature daily live story scenes that will vary based on viewer decisions. For those who miss a day, there will also be catch-up on-demand options available.

The game takes players on an immersive journey with multiple main characters located in different parts of the world. The characters are haunted terrifying Silent Hill monsters, and players’ decisions will shape the storyline, leading to moments of redemption, suffering, or damnation. The monsters lurking in the shadows threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns, drawing them into darkness fueled recent murders and deep-rooted guilt and fears.

Silent Hill: Ascension marks a significant return for the Silent Hill series, which has been relatively quiet for the past decade. In addition to Ascension, Konami has plans for other Silent Hill titles, including a remake of Silent Hill 2 from Bloober Team and new projects called Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill f.

Silent Hill: Ascension is scheduled to launch on October 31st at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Will you be joining the journey and shaping the fate of Silent Hill?