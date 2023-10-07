Preview: Bologna vs Inter

Summary: Bologna will be facing Inter in an upcoming match. Bologna’s current record stands at 2-4-1, while Inter boasts a record of 6-0-1.

Both Bologna and Inter will be vying for a win in this match. Bologna has had a mixed performance so far this season with two wins, four draws, and one loss. They will be looking to improve their standing with a victory.

Inter, on the other hand, has had a strong start to the season with six wins and one loss. They have been dominant in their performances and will be hoping to continue their winning streak.

The match will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Golazo Network. For online streaming, viewers can tune in to Paramount+. The match will kick off at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Football fans can follow the game on the CBS Sports App for live updates and commentary.

This match holds significance for both teams as they aim to secure a victory. Bologna will have to work hard to overcome Inter’s formidable form, while Inter will need to maintain their winning momentum.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting and competitive match between two strong teams.

