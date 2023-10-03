How to Watch Inter vs Benfica in the UEFA Champions League

Inter Milan will face Benfica in a crucial Champions League Group D match at the San Siro on Tuesday. Inter, who have lost only one game since their Champions League final defeat to Manchester City last season, will be eager to secure their first win in this campaign against Benfica. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

The kick-off time for the Inter vs Benfica match is at 3 pm EDT for viewers in the United States. UK viewers can watch the game live on Paramount+. Full match highlights will be available on the club’s official YouTube channels after the match. For live updates during the game, you can visit GOAL’s website.

In terms of team news, Benfica will be missing Antonio Silva due to a red card received in their previous Group D game against Salzburg. However, they do not have any major injury concerns, so minimal changes are expected in their lineup. On the other hand, Inter’s coach, Simone Inzaghi, will have to contend with the absence of key players like Davide Frattesi, Marko Arnautovic, Stefano Sensi, and Juan Cuadrado due to injuries.

The star player for Inter, Lautaro Martinez, who has already scored nine goals in Serie A this season, will lead the team once again.

In their head-to-head record, the two clubs have faced each other seven times in European competition, with Inter having the upper hand, winning four matches compared to Benfica’s two victories.

Make sure to tune in to witness this exciting Champions League clash between Inter Milan and Benfica!

