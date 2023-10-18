How to Watch the MLS Match between Inter Miami and Charlotte

Inter Miami will be taking on Charlotte FC in an important Major League Soccer (MLS) match at the DRV PNK Stadium. Both teams have had their struggles throughout the season, with Inter Miami currently sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference rankings, while Charlotte FC is in 12th position.

The match is set to take place on September 20 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT). Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast live on TV, but it will be available to stream online through the Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

In terms of team news, Inter Miami will be missing several key players due to injury, including Ian Fray, Franco Negri, Corentin Jean, Gregore, and Diego Gomez. Lionel Messi and Benjamin Cremaschi will also be unavailable due to international duties. There are also doubts about the availability of Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana, who are dealing with hamstring problems.

On the other hand, Charlotte FC will be without George Marks, Kerwin Vargas, and Guzman Corujo due to injuries. Their top scorer, Karol Swiderski, will be looking to make an impact with his seven goals in all competitions.

This match will be the fourth official meeting between Inter Miami and Charlotte. In their previous encounters, Inter Miami has come out on top twice, while Charlotte FC has only managed one victory.

If you’re a fan of MLS and want to catch this exciting match, don’t forget to tune in to the live stream available through the Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

