Congress Slams BJP for Provocative Poster of Rahul Gandhi

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for sharing a poster depicting Rahul Gandhi with multiple heads. This poster was released the BJP in response to the Congress party’s picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “The Biggest Liar” and another calling him a “Jumla Boy.”

The BJP captioned their poster as “Bharat Khatre Mein Hai – A Congress party production. Directed George Soros.” Ramesh strongly objected to the poster, stating that it is intended to incite and provoke violence against Rahul Gandhi, whose father and grandmother were assassinated divisive forces.

Ramesh took to social media to express his concerns, stating, “What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated forces that want to divide India.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reacted to the poster, questioning the level to which politics and debate were being taken. She expressed her disappointment with the violent and provocative tweets coming from the official Twitter handle of the BJP. Similarly, AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, condemned the poster, stating that it shows the BJP’s nefarious intentions to harm Rahul Gandhi.

Both parties have indulged in the use of cartoon strips to criticize leaders from the opposing party on social media. However, the BJP’s poster depicting Rahul Gandhi has drawn strong criticism from the Congress party, who view it as a dangerous incitement towards violence.

Sources:

– Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh

– Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

– Rahul Gandhi

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi

– George Soros