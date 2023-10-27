Maintaining Account Security: Tips to Avoid Suspicious Activity on TipRanks

Ensuring the security of our online accounts is of utmost importance in today’s digital age. As TipRanks users, we understand the significance of maintaining the integrity of our investment profiles. Recently, TipRanks has detected suspicious account activity that could potentially violate our Terms of Use. It is essential for users to be aware of this issue and take necessary precautions to avoid such activity.

To shed light on this matter, we have identified several activities that may result in account suspension or termination. These activities include excessive page views of a specific, non-public page within a 24-hour period and the use of automated tools, such as bots or crawlers, to obtain information. Engaging in these actions not only compromises the integrity of the platform but may also have legal implications.

To prevent your account from being disabled, we recommend a few simple steps:

Monitor your page views: Being mindful of the number of times you access specific page types within a 24-hour period can help you avoid triggering any suspicious activity alerts. Exercise caution and ensure your page views remain within reasonable limits to stay in compliance with our Terms of Use.

Avoid using automated tools: Engaging in any form of web scraping or data collection through automated methods is strictly prohibited. Please refrain from using bots, crawlers, or similar tools that may compromise the security of the platform.

Contact us for assistance: In the event that your account remains disabled after 24 hours, please reach out to our support team. Our dedicated staff will review your case and assist you with reactivating your account, provided the activity in question does not violate our Terms of Use.

At TipRanks, we strive to provide a secure and reliable platform for all our users. By adhering to the recommended precautions, you can contribute to the overall integrity of the platform and safeguard your own investments. Avoiding suspicious account activity is the responsibility of every user, so let’s work together to maintain a safe environment for all investors.

FAQ

What happens if my account is disabled?

If your account is disabled due to suspicious activity, it will typically be automatically reactivated within 24 hours. However, if the issue persists beyond this timeframe, we recommend reaching out to our support team for further assistance.

How can I prevent my account from being disabled?

Monitoring your page views and avoiding the use of automated tools such as bots or crawlers are key steps in preventing your account from being disabled. By following these guidelines, you can maintain compliance with our Terms of Use and enjoy uninterrupted access to your TipRanks account.

Can I use automation tools for trading on TipRanks?

No, the use of automation tools, including bots and crawlers, is strictly prohibited on the TipRanks platform. Engaging in such activities compromises the integrity of the platform and may lead to the suspension or termination of your account.