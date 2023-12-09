London Councillor Faces Reprimand for Violating Code of Conduct

Summary:

An investigation conducted London’s Integrity Commissioner has revealed that Coun. Susan Stevenson violated the Council Code of Conduct through her social media posts. The investigation was prompted complaints from residents who believed that Stevenson’s posts violated the Ontario Human Rights Code. While Stevenson cooperated with the investigation, the Integrity Commissioner found that her posts infringed upon the personal privacy of individuals and displayed a disregard for their well-being. As a result, a formal reprimand has been recommended as an appropriate sanction.

Coun. Susan Stevenson of London could be facing disciplinary action following an investigation the city’s Integrity Commissioner. The investigation centered around Stevenson’s social media posts, which were deemed to violate the Council Code of Conduct. The posts in question consisted of photos of homeless individuals accompanied references to criminal activity and vandalism. Residents lodged numerous complaints against Stevenson, asserting that her actions violated the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The Integrity Commissioner’s investigation, which included speaking with Stevenson, concluded that she had violated rule seven of the Council Code of Conduct, which pertains to discreditable conduct. The report highlighted that even though Stevenson attempted to obscure the individuals’ faces, council members are required to treat members of the public appropriately and without abuse, bullying, or intimidation. The post was deemed to infringe upon the personal privacy of the individuals involved, showing a lack of consideration for the potential impact on them and the homeless community at large.

While the Integrity Commissioner can only make recommendations, the report suggests that a formal reprimand would be an appropriate penalty. City council has the authority to impose a range of penalties, including suspending pay for up to 90 days. Stevenson was cooperative during the investigation, but she displayed a refusal to acknowledge the validity of the inquiry, particularly regarding the complaints related to the posts about homeless individuals. This attitude indicates a rigid and technical approach on her part.

Importantly, there will be no consequences for Stevenson’s retweet of a US news report that some complainants interpreted as advocating for the arbitrary arrest of homeless people. The Integrity Commissioner determined that the retweet did not breach the Code of Conduct as it was not seen as advocating for such action.

The report acknowledges that councillors are entitled to express controversial views and opinions without contravening the Code of Conduct. However, the line between acceptable expression and misconduct must be carefully navigated. The complete report can be accessed through the photo carousel below.