“Cash Stuffing” Trend Raises Concerns for Insurers

An insurer is warning individuals about the potential risks associated with a budgeting trend known as “cash stuffing”. Admiral, an insurance company, has experienced an increase in claims involving cash, particularly cases where significant amounts of cash stored in envelopes have been stolen during break-ins. It is important to note that insurance policies may have limitations on the amount individuals can claim for lost or stolen cash or may not cover cash that goes missing under certain circumstances.

“Cash stuffing” involves dividing physical cash into envelopes designated for different types of expenses, such as regular bills or Christmas shopping. While this budgeting system has gained popularity on social media, Admiral reminds individuals considering this trend to review the cash coverage provided their insurance policy in case their money is lost or stolen. Admiral cited an example of a customer who had envelopes containing £1,700 stolen, which was covered their policy.

Noel Summerfield, head of household insurance at Admiral, emphasizes the importance of knowing the cash coverage provided your insurance policy. Summerfield advises individuals to store cash securely in their homes and check the coverage limits specified in their policy documents. Home insurance policies typically cover money in the home, including gift cards and travel tickets, up to a specified amount. It is worth noting that most policies do not cover theft of cash from your property unless force or violence was used to enter or leave your home.

Moreover, Admiral highlights that theft of cash from gardens or outbuildings may not be covered and that insurance companies often impose limits on the amount of cash covered. Therefore, it is essential to review your policy to ensure adequate coverage. As an alternative to physical money envelopes, some banks offer savings pots features in their apps, providing tools to budget for various expenses.

Lastly, individuals should consider the benefits of paying with a card rather than cash. Payment credit card, for instance, may offer added protections under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, such as the ability to obtain a refund if a purchase is unsatisfactory or if goods or services are not received as expected. Individuals opting to keep large amounts of cash at home instead of in a bank account or building society also miss out on the potential advantages of improved cash savings rates seen in recent months due to the Bank of England base rate increase.

