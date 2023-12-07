Car Theft Trend Causing Insurance Challenges for Kia and Hyundai Owners

A new trend on TikTok called the ‘Kia Challenge’ has led to an increase in car thefts, causing difficulties for Kia and Hyundai owners when it comes to getting car insurance coverage. This viral trend gained national attention earlier this year and demonstrated how certain Hyundai and Kia models from 2011 to 2022 could be hotwired without anti-theft measures. Models such as the Hyundai Accent, Kona, Santa Fe, Veloster, and the Kia Forte, Optima, Rio, Sedona, Sorento, and Sportage were targeted. Popular models like the Kia Soul and Hyundai Elantra, which still use traditional keys and lack ignition kill software, were particularly vulnerable.

As a result of this alarming increase in thefts, auto insurers have started to refuse coverage for policyholders owning these vehicles. Companies like State Farm and Progressive, which are among Louisiana’s largest insurers, no longer write or renew policies for these specific car models. Louisiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon clarified that there is no law preventing insurance companies from discontinuing coverage for certain vehicles.

However, there is still hope for Kia and Hyundai owners affected this insurance roadblock. Both automakers are offering anti-theft software upgrades for the affected models. Drivers can bring the notice they received mail to a dealership and have the software installed for free. Although this solution allows these car owners to regain insurance coverage, it should be noted that they may face higher rates than before.

Donelon advises these car owners to shop around for insurance calling different insurers, checking free policy quotes online, or consulting with an independent agent who can provide information on policies that track driving habits or offer discounts for low mileage drivers.

In conclusion, the ‘Kia Challenge’ trend on TikTok has resulted in insurance challenges for Kia and Hyundai owners due to the increased risk of car theft. While some insurance companies have stopped providing coverage for these models, Kia and Hyundai are offering software upgrades to enhance the vehicles’ security. However, affected car owners may still experience higher insurance rates and are encouraged to explore different insurance options and consult with experts in order to find the best coverage for their needs.