Governor DeSantis Proposes Tax Cuts for Homeowners, but Savings May Be Minimal

According to Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget, Florida homeowners may see some relief in their insurance premiums through $430 million in tax cuts. The plan involves waiving fees and taxes on property insurance premiums for one year and permanently waiving those costs for flood insurance policies. While this initiative is aimed at easing the burden on homeowners, experts suggest that the actual savings may be minimal.

Mark Friedlander, of the Insurance Information Institute, acknowledges that any effort to lower insurance costs for Floridians is a positive step. However, he cautions that the expected savings will not be significant. Based on the current average property insurance policy of $6,000 per year and the average $950 flood insurance policy, homeowners can expect to save approximately $417 per year or $35 per month. For those with property insurance alone, the savings are closer to $240 per year or $20 per month.

Friedlander notes that recent reforms in the Florida insurance market have generated positive momentum, with six new companies approved to write policies in the state and a significant number of policyholders leaving Citizens, the state-backed insurer of last resort, to return to the private market. Despite these improvements, he predicts that consumers should anticipate double-digit rate hikes next year, which will offset any potential savings.

In addition to the tax cuts, the Governor is proposing an extra $107 million for the My Safe Florida Home program, which assists homeowners in covering the costs of fortifying their homes. Participating homeowners in this program have seen an average annual savings of $1,000 on their insurance policies.

While Governor DeSantis’ budget proposal aims to provide some financial relief to homeowners in Florida, it is crucial for consumers to understand that the impact on their overall insurance costs may be limited. As reforms continue to shape the insurance market, it is essential for homeowners to stay informed about their coverage and anticipate potential rate increases in the future.