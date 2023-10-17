Streaming Instant Family on Paramount Plus: How to Watch the Heartwarming Comedy-Drama

Instant Family, directed Sean Anders and based on his own experiences, is a heartwarming comedy-drama that follows the journey of a couple as they decide to adopt three children from foster care. The film explores the complexities of the adoption process and the challenges that come with raising children, leading to a series of comedic and heartwarming events that bring the family closer together.

Streaming Instant Family is made easy through Paramount Plus. This popular streaming service offers a wide range of TV shows and movies, including the likes of Star Trek: Discovery, Yellowstone, and The Good Fight. To watch Instant Family, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit ParamountPlus.com.

2. Choose the “Try It Free” option.

3. Select the plan that suits your preferences:

– Essential Plan: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year

– Plan with SHOWTIME: $11.99 per month or $199.99 per year

By subscribing to Paramount Plus, you’ll gain access to tens of thousands of episodes and movies, along with additional features depending on your chosen plan. The Essential Plan includes 24/7 news coverage with CBS News, the NFL on CBS, and limited ads. The Plan with SHOWTIME removes most ads and offers SHOWTIME originals, movies, and sports, as well as CBS live TV and college football. Both plans also allow you to download shows to your mobile device for offline viewing.

The synopsis of Instant Family is as follows: “When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child, but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl, they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight.”

Please note that streaming services may change over time. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.

