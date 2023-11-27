Instagram’s Reels Swirl with Controversy Amid Concerns Over Inappropriate Content Exposure

Instagram’s short video feature, Reels, has come under scrutiny for exposing teenagers to a myriad of questionable content. An investigation the Wall Street Journal has revealed that Reels often bombard young users with clips featuring latex dolls, cropped shirts, and even dating app advertisements. This mixture of content has sparked outrage among advertisers and raised further concerns among lawmakers and parents regarding the safety of children and young adults on the platform.

Dating app giant Bumble has taken action suspending its advertisements across Meta, Instagram’s parent company. Match Group, the owner of Tinder, had previously made a similar move in October pausing its ads. These decisions highlight the growing apprehension among major brands about having their advertisements placed next to controversial Reels.

The Wall Street Journal’s investigation discovered instances where Reels displayed inappropriate content followed immediately ads from notable brands like Pizza Hut and Disney. Concerned about such associations, Disney has urged “the highest levels at Meta” to address the issue promptly. However, Pizza Hut declined to comment on the matter.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, criticized the Journal’s report, claiming that the test accounts set up publications create a “manufactured experience” that does not accurately represent what real users encounter. This response reflects the ongoing tension between platforms and media outlets regarding the portrayal of user experiences.

Instagram introduced Reels in 2020 as a response to the increasing popularity of TikTok. Although the company has not provided substantial information about Reels’ success in competing with TikTok, Meta faces a formidable challenge in engaging a younger audience, given TikTok’s immense popularity among this demographic.

This controversy surrounding Reels is not an isolated incident within Instagram. The platform, as a whole, has faced persistent criticism from observers, lawmakers, and former employees who argue that it does not do enough to protect children. The issue gained significant attention after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents to the Wall Street Journal in 2021, revealing that Instagram was aware of the problem but failed to take decisive action. The platform’s handling of child safety has now become a focal point in Congressional testimonies and a major legal battle involving nearly three dozen state attorneys general against Meta.

Instagram has maintained that it has robust safeguards for children, including age restrictions. However, the ongoing controversies surrounding Reels and overall child safety on the platform indicate that these protections may not be sufficient to address the concerns raised various stakeholders.

