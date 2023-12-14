Threads: An Alternative Social Platform with a Focus on Safety and Fact-Checking

Threads, a social platform created Meta, aims to provide a safe space for users while tackling misinformation. Unlike its predecessor, X (formerly Twitter), Threads prohibits extreme content and users associated with conspiracy theories or racist views. In an effort to combat false information, Threads will soon introduce a “fact-checking” filter, initially launched in the US. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, plans to make Threads compatible with other social platforms such as Mastodon.

Threads operates similar to X but with important safety measures in place. Currently boasting around 70 million users, the platform will remain unrestricted in the European Union, despite earlier concerns about GDPR compatibility. Users can create a Threads profile linked to their existing or new Instagram account, allowing them to post updates, engage with others’ content, edit posts, follow feeds, search for keywords, run polls, and tag topics. Notably, there are no hashtags available at present.

The launch of Threads comes at a time when X, under the leadership of Elon Musk, faces commercial challenges. Major advertisers, including Disney and Apple, have boycotted the platform due to the presence of racist and anti-semitic content. Musk’s recent reinstatement of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ account only added to the company’s troubles. Musk reports a significant decline in X’s commercial revenue and warns that continued advertiser boycotts could have detrimental effects on the platform’s survival.

Mark Zuckerberg envisions Threads as a global conversational hub, devoid of the toxic elements found on other social platforms. Since its release in July, Threads has acquired over 100 million users in the US and UK, but its growth has slowed to around 70 million users thereafter. Meta postponed Threads’ launch in the EU earlier this year to better understand how the EU’s Digital Markets Act might impact the platform.

Privacy concerns have also been addressed Threads. The platform collects various types of user data, including health information, financial data, browsing histories, location details, purchases, contacts, search history, and sensitive information. However, users have the option to delete their Threads profiles without removing their Instagram profiles.

Even non-Threads users can browse the platform for content, search for accounts, and report posts without creating a profile. However, they are unable to post or engage with posts. Meta plans to introduce filter controls on Threads, allowing users to determine the amount of controversial content they want to see. These controls, based on Instagram content, aim to curb misinformation and offer users three levels of choice: “don’t reduce,” “reduce,” and “reduce more.” Meta also intends to make Threads “interoperable” on non-Meta social networks, with a test already underway to share some Threads content on Mastodon. This move aligns with the wider trend towards decentralized social media, enabling content to be shared across various platforms more easily.