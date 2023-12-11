Threads: A New Social Network Promoting Safety and User Privacy

Threads, a new social networking platform owned Meta, aims to carve out its own unique space in the online world. While resembling popular platforms like X (formerly Twitter) in its design and interface, Threads takes a strong stance against extreme content, conspiracy theorists, and users associated with racist views. Its commitment to providing a safe and inclusive environment sets it apart from other networks.

Originally launched in the US and UK in July, Threads has garnered attention for its distinctive approach. It has now set its sights on expanding into the European market. However, due to the recently implemented EU GDPR rules and the EU’s Digital Markets Act, Threads has chosen to delay its launch in order to thoroughly understand how these regulations may affect its operations.

One of the main selling points of Threads is its emphasis on user privacy. The platform imports data from existing Instagram accounts, including behavioral and advertising information. However, it is worth noting that Threads does not offer a search function for keywords or hashtags, which restricts users from actively seeking out specific discussions or topics.

Since its initial release, Threads has made several updates and enhancements. It now allows users to edit posts, use hashtags, and delete their accounts separately from their Instagram accounts. Additionally, a web app has been introduced, expanding the platform’s accessibility beyond mobile devices. Users can now curate their experience through a “following” feed, enabling them to see updates from users they choose to follow.

A standout feature of Threads is its commitment to transparency surrounding data collection. In its US format, the platform explicitly informs users about the wide range of data it collects, including health and financial information, browsing histories, location data, purchases, contacts, search history, and sensitive information. This level of openness helps users make informed decisions about their privacy.

As Threads prepares for its launch in the EU, there is anticipation around how it will adapt to comply with regional regulations. While the full functionality for European users is yet to be determined, it is evident that Threads has prioritized the safety of its users and their online experience throughout its development.