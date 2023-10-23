Instagram Testing New Feature to Create Custom Stickers

Instagram is currently in the testing phase for a new feature called “sticker creation,” which allows users to transform their photos into customized stickers for Reels and Stories. The functionality was demonstrated Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, in a video shared on his broadcast channel.

The sticker creation feature works identifying the main subject of a photo, removing the background, and generating a stand-alone sticker that can be placed over other content. Users can create stickers from their own photos in their camera roll or from eligible images they see on Instagram. However, it is important to note that this feature is still being tested and has not been made available to all users.

The introduction of sticker creation showcases Instagram’s dedication to making content creation and engagement more dynamic and personalized. By allowing users to create custom stickers from their photos, Instagram offers an additional creative tool for storytelling in Reels and Stories.

In addition to sticker creation, Instagram is also experimenting with a new feature that allows select users to create polls within the comments section of their posts. This feature provides content creators with an opportunity to boost engagement with their audience. These polls can be added to comments on regular feed posts and Reels.

These innovations demonstrate Instagram’s commitment to continually enhancing the platform and providing users with fresh, interactive features. The introduction of polls within the comments section allows content creators to interact with their audience, gather feedback, and understand their followers’ preferences better. This engagement-boosting feature aligns with Instagram’s broader strategy to keep its user base engaged and interested in the platform.

Instagram’s dedication to staying at the forefront of social media innovation is evident in these experiments. Once these features are rolled out widely, they have the potential to make Instagram a more dynamic and interactive platform for its massive user base.

