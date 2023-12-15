Instagram Introduces Video Notes with Enhanced Messaging Features

Instagram has announced the launch of Video Notes, a new feature that allows users to post short looping videos as part of their status updates. Previously, users could only post text or emojis on their status. With Video Notes, users can now share a two-second video loop that will be visible to their mutual followers or Close Friends for 24 hours.

While some users may find this new feature confusing due to the existence of video Stories, the short time frame of Video Notes and its limited functionality differentiate it from Stories. Users can only share content from their front-facing camera with Video Notes and cannot upload videos from their phone’s gallery.

To post a Video Note, users can access their inbox, tap on their photo in the Notes tray, and click the camera button on top. From there, they can record a two-second video tapping the record button and then choose to add text before posting.

Additionally, Instagram has introduced new options for responding to Video Notes. Previously, users could only reply with text, but now they can respond using audio, photo, video, GIFs, and stickers. When responding with any of these options, the message will be sent as a direct message to the original poster.

Originally introduced in December 2022, Notes was seen as a competitor to Twitter, allowing users to communicate through text-only updates. There were speculations that Instagram Notes could become a full-fledged rival to Twitter. However, Meta, Instagram’s parent company, found its Twitter competitor in Threads, which was launched in August.

With the introduction of Video Notes and enhanced messaging features, Instagram aims to provide users with more creative ways to express themselves and interact with others on the platform.