Meta Makes Sharing to Reels Available to All Developers

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has announced that its Sharing to Reels widget for mobile apps is now available to all developers. This feature allows developers to integrate with Meta’s short-form video platform, Instagram Reels, and make it easier for users to export their videos directly from third-party apps.

Similar to TikTok’s Direct Post feature, Sharing to Reels aims to leverage the broader community of video editing apps to generate more content for Instagram Reels, which is Meta’s competitor to TikTok.

Previously, the Sharing to Reels integration was launched in a limited alpha test with app makers such as Lightricks, Reface, and Smule. Now, Meta has opened up access to any app that wants to offer this integration. Users can now export their videos to Instagram Reels with a single tap of a button, eliminating the need to manually export and re-upload the video.

To use the feature, users need to create and edit their videos in the third-party app, then tap the share button and choose the Instagram Reels option. They are then redirected to the Instagram Camera, where they can further customize their reel with audio, effects, voiceover, and stickers. They can also add more clips to their existing video. Once complete, users can fill in the caption, hashtags, location, and tag others, and then publish the reel.

Meta reports that early tester Smule saw a 150% increase in shared content after implementing the Sharing to Reels feature. This increase in content helped Smule gain more organic traffic. The exported reels are also visible through public recommendations on the Reels and Explore tabs in Instagram, providing broader exposure for users.

Meta also offers a similar integration for sharing videos from third-party apps to Facebook Reels. However, Meta has not announced any new partners with this expanded availability, only opening up access to interested developers.

