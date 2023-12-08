In today’s screen-saturated world, parents face numerous challenges when it comes to guiding their children’s media consumption. The Parents Television and Media Council recently released its annual list of companies that have either benefited or harmed families. This year, Meta and HBO found themselves on the “naughty” list for targeting children with explicit and harmful content.

According to Melissa Henson, Vice President of the Parents Television and Media Council, Meta and HBO are making it difficult for families to navigate through the overwhelming amount of content available. These companies prioritize profit over child safety, resulting in explicit sexual content and other harmful material being exposed to young audiences. The Parents Television and Media Council aims to highlight companies that prioritize children and families over profit.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has faced numerous allegations of fueling child exploitation and providing a platform for pedophiles. The lawsuit filed the District of Columbia and 41 states further claims that Meta’s products are addictive and potentially harmful to children’s mental health.

HBO, on the other hand, has been accused of marketing explicit adult content to children and teenagers. Shows like The Idol, Naked Attraction, and Euphoria have raised concerns among parents. Furthermore, PTC research has found that HBO’s streaming platform, Max, lacks proper parental controls, making it easier for children to access explicit content.

In contrast, AppleTV Plus has been recognized for offering the largest number of TV-G rated original programming, making it a positive choice for families. Additionally, the children’s streaming platform Bentkey, from The Daily Wire, provides safe and appropriate programming for children. Bentkey joins other platforms like UP, Great American Family, INSP, Dove, Pure Flix, and Angel Studios in meeting the demand for enjoyable family-friendly content.

As parents face the challenges of raising kids in a rapidly evolving world, it is crucial to stay informed and make informed decisions about what their children consume. By prioritizing child safety and seeking out platforms that offer appropriate content, parents can navigate the complexities of the media landscape and ensure a positive media experience for their children.