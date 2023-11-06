New Instagram Subscriptions Feature Gaining Traction Among Creators

Instagram’s paid subscription feature has reached a significant milestone, with one million active subscriptions to creators on the platform. This marks a noteworthy achievement for Instagram, considering its massive user base of approximately two billion monthly users. While the numbers may seem small in comparison to platforms like Patreon, which boasts over 30 million paid subscriptions, Instagram’s subscription service is still in its early stages.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, recently announced this milestone and shared some additional updates regarding creator monetization. In an effort to promote subscriptions, Instagram will now display a prominent “Subscribe” button on feed posts for creators offering paid subscriptions. This change aims to inform non-paying followers about the availability of subscription options. Additionally, creators will have the ability to offer 30-day free trials, and a new direct messaging tool will enable them to engage with new subscribers in bulk.

The subscription feature was initially launched in the United States in July 2022 but has since expanded to numerous countries worldwide. Meta continues to introduce additional paid features, such as “Instagram gifts,” which allow creators to receive paid tips. The company’s focus on expanding its monetization options extends beyond Instagram, as it also enables creators to offer subscriptions on Facebook.

While the one million subscriptions on Instagram is a notable feat, it is likely that the overall number of creator subscriptions is higher when considering Facebook’s offerings. However, Meta has not disclosed the total number of subscriptions on the Facebook platform. Furthermore, Meta itself has entered the subscription market, offering the Meta Verified subscription for $12 per month in the United States and the ad-free subscription for €9.99 per month in the European Union.

These developments highlight Meta’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams and reduce reliance on the volatile advertising market. Although progress may seem slow, these initiatives are still in their early stages, and Meta continues to explore ways to generate direct income from users. As the subscription feature gains traction among creators, Instagram has the potential to transform into a lucrative platform for content creators seeking financial support from their fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many active subscriptions are there on Instagram?

As of now, there are one million active subscriptions to Instagram creators.

2. How does Instagram promote subscriptions?

To promote subscriptions, Instagram has added a “Subscribe” button on feed posts for creators offering paid subscriptions. This button helps non-paying followers become aware of the subscription option.

3. What additional features are being introduced for creators?

Instagram is introducing a 30-day free trial option for creators to offer their subscribers. Additionally, a new direct messaging tool allows creators to engage with new subscribers in bulk.

4. Can creators offer subscriptions on platforms other than Instagram?

Yes, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, enables creators to offer subscriptions on Facebook as well.

5. How does Meta plan to generate revenue from subscriptions?

Currently, Meta does not take a cut from the money creators make through subscriptions. However, they plan to introduce monetization mechanisms in the future.