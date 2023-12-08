Instagram’s Threads Almost Had a Completely Different Name

Summary: Instagram’s Threads, a messaging app designed for close friends, almost had a completely different name. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri recently shared some of the alternative names his team considered, including Epigram and Textagram.

In a recent update on the progress of Threads, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri revealed some behind-the-scenes details, including the initial naming process. While Threads is now a popular messaging app for close friends, it almost had a completely different name. Mosseri shared that the team considered several alternative names before settling on Threads.

One of the potential names mentioned was Epigram, a name that surely wouldn’t have had the same impact as “Threads.” Another option that was considered was Textagram, which some might argue sounds too similar to the pre-existing messaging platform Telegram. Fortunately, the marketing team decided to move away from the overused “-gram” suffix, which is commonly associated with Instagram.

The decision to name the app Threads seems fitting, as it reflects the purpose of the platform, which is to facilitate private conversations and communication between close friends. The name Threads conjures up the image of a tightly-knit group, similar to the way close friends form a close-knit bond.

While the alternative names discussed may not have been as memorable or as fitting as “Threads,” it is interesting to see the creative process behind the scenes. Naming a product or platform is an important aspect of branding, as it helps shape the perception and impact of the offering in the market.

Threads continues to gain traction and add new features, proving to be a valuable tool for users looking to engage in private conversations with their closest friends. As the app evolves, its name will continue to be associated with the purpose it serves, connecting individuals through meaningful and intimate communication.