Instagram Introduces New Tools for User Protection

Instagram is taking significant steps to enhance user safety introducing a range of tools and safeguards. These new features are designed to give users more control over spam and bot-generated content, ensuring a better overall experience on the platform.

Over the next few weeks, Instagram plans to gradually roll out these tools, which include improved automated spam detection. The platform will now be able to identify and flag spam comments, tags, story views, and fake followers more effectively. If any suspicious accounts or content are detected, users will have the option to delete them in bulk, removing unwanted followers and tags. Instagram is also implementing separate inboxes to filter all suspected spam or bot accounts, enabling users to review them individually.

To combat spam comments, Instagram is updating its “Advanced Comment Filtering” tool. This enhancement will help remove suspected spam comments, providing a cleaner and more enjoyable environment for users. In addition, the platform is experimenting with hiding views on stories that it deems could be spam, reducing undesired user interaction.

Beyond tackling spam, Instagram is determined to address content-related challenges. The platform has introduced a new feature that sends in-app notifications to users if their posts violate Instagram’s content policies. These notifications are intended to assist users in avoiding similar mistakes in the future.

By introducing these tools and safeguards, Instagram is proactively working towards creating a safer and more user-friendly platform for its vast community. Users can look forward to a more spam-free and secure experience, where they have greater control over their interactions and content.