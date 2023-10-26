Instagram Testing New Feature to Update Profile Pictures with Videos in Notes

In recent news, popular social media platform Instagram, owned Meta, has announced that they are testing a new feature that will allow users to update their profile pictures with short or looping videos in Notes. This exciting development was demonstrated Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, in a video shared on his broadcast channel.

According to Mosseri, users will soon have the ability to replace their default profile photo in notes with a captivating video. This video can be accompanied text, providing users with an additional means of expressing themselves on the platform. Instagram is eager to gather feedback from its users as they roll out this new feature, encouraging them to share their thoughts on the videos in notes.

The demo video showcased a new camera icon that will appear on the profile picture interface when users are creating a note. This camera icon will allow them to record and post a video directly in their Notes section, providing a more dynamic and interactive profile experience.

In addition to the video profile pictures, Instagram is also taking inspiration from Elon Musk-owned platform, X, and testing a feed that exclusively features posts from paid verified users. This new feature, known as the Meta Verified toggle, aims to give businesses and creators more visibility and control over their content, ultimately helping them gain recognition on the platform.

Instagram sees this feature as a valuable tool for discovery, both for users looking for engaging content and for businesses and creators seeking to expand their reach. To access the Meta Verified toggle, users can simply tap on the Instagram logo at the top of the app and find it listed under the “Following” and “Favourites” options.

As Instagram continues to innovate and introduce new features, it remains a dynamic platform that aims to provide its users with exciting ways to express themselves and connect with others. Stay tuned for more updates and enhancements from the Instagram team.

FAQ

1. How will the new video profile picture feature work?

The new video profile picture feature on Instagram will allow users to replace their default profile photo on their Notes section with a short or looping video. Users can record a video and include accompanying text to express themselves on the platform.

2. How can I access the Meta Verified toggle?

To access the Meta Verified toggle, users can tap on the Instagram logo at the top of the app. Under the “Following” and “Favourites” options, they will find the toggle as a new control that provides more visibility and control to paid verified users.

3. Why is Instagram introducing video profile pictures and the Meta Verified toggle?

Instagram aims to enhance user experience and provide more opportunities for businesses and creators to showcase their content. The video profile pictures and Meta Verified toggle are designed to offer a more dynamic and engaging platform for users, while also helping verified users gain recognition and expand their reach.