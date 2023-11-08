Instagram Introduces Read Receipts Control Feature, Following in WhatsApp’s Footsteps

Instagram has always been striving to enhance its messaging experience, and now it is taking another leap forward introducing a highly anticipated feature – the ability to turn off read receipts. Similar to Meta’s popular messaging app, WhatsApp, this new addition aims to provide users with more control over their privacy and communication preferences.

In an announcement made on his Instagram channel, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the feature is currently in the testing phase and will soon be available on the platform. The option to disable read receipts will be a game-changer for those who prefer not to respond immediately or occasionally forget to address their messages. By turning off read receipts, Instagram users can prevent the other person from knowing whether their message has been seen or not.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, also shared screenshots demonstrating how this feature will function. Once the read receipts are disabled, the platform will no longer notify the sender that their message has been viewed. However, it’s worth noting that if you choose to utilize the Vanish mode in conjunction with the disabled read receipts feature, the other party will still be able to detect if you have seen their messages.

While it remains uncertain when the feature will be officially rolled out, Zuckerberg’s statement suggests that it will not be long before Instagram users can enjoy the freedom of leaving messages unread without leaving a trail. As the testing phase progresses, expect to see this highly anticipated feature integrated into your Instagram messaging experience.

In addition to this exciting development, Instagram has also introduced a new feature enabling users to add song lyrics to their Instagram Reels, similar to stories. When editing a Reel, simply tap the music icon and then swipe left to include lyrics, enhancing the overall creative experience for content creators.

With these recent advancements, Instagram continues to evolve into a dynamic platform that caters to the diverse preferences and needs of its user base. Stay tuned for further updates on these new features as they become available.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a read receipt?

A read receipt is a feature that allows the sender of a message to know when the recipient has opened and read the message.

2. How does disabling read receipts work on Instagram?

By turning off read receipts on Instagram, the recipient of a message will no longer be notified when the sender has viewed their message.

3. Can the other person still see if I have read their message if I turn off read receipts?

If you disable read receipts and also use Vanish mode on Instagram, the other person will still be able to see if you have viewed their message.

4. When will the ability to disable read receipts be available on Instagram?

While an exact release date has not been announced, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has indicated that the feature is currently being tested and will be rolled out soon.