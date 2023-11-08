Instagram to Introduce Read Receipts Control in DMs, Similar to WhatsApp

Instagram is set to enhance its messaging experience with a new feature that allows users to disable read receipts in direct messages (DMs), similar to WhatsApp. While the platform has made significant strides in improving its messaging capabilities, the absence of this particular feature has been a noticeable gap, especially when compared to other dedicated messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the upcoming feature on his Instagram channel, revealing that it is currently in the testing phase and will be available to users in the near future. “If you’re someone who tends to leave people on read, your time has come. We’re experimenting with the ability to disable read receipts on Instagram DMs,” said Zuckerberg.

Instagram’s chief, Adam Mosseri, also shared screenshots demonstrating how the feature will function. When a user disables read receipts, Instagram will no longer notify the sender when their message has been seen. This feature will be particularly useful for individuals who occasionally forget to respond to messages promptly. However, if read receipts are disabled and Vanish mode is activated, the other party will still be able to see if their messages were viewed on Instagram.

While a specific release date for the feature has yet to be confirmed, Zuckerberg’s assurance that it will be available soon suggests that users won’t have to wait long before they can read messages without alerting the sender.

In other Instagram news, the platform is introducing a new option to add song lyrics to Instagram Reels, similar to its Stories feature. When editing a Reel, users can now tap the music icon and swipe left to include song lyrics in their content.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a read receipt?

A read receipt is a feature in messaging applications that notifies the sender when their message has been viewed the recipient.

2. Will Instagram allow users to disable read receipts?

Yes, Instagram is currently testing a feature that will enable users to turn off read receipts in DMs.

3. When will the read receipts control feature be available?

While a specific release date has not been announced, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stated that the feature will be available soon.

4. Can the other party still see if I have viewed their message if I disable read receipts?

If read receipts are disabled and Vanish mode is used, the other party will still be able to determine if their messages were seen on Instagram.

5. What other feature is Instagram adding?

Instagram is adding the option to include song lyrics in Reels, similar to its existing feature in Stories.