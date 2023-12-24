Instagram Introduces Innovative Background Editing Feature

Instagram has recently launched a remarkable new feature called Backdrop, which incorporates generative artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance users’ experiences on the platform. Although the feature is currently limited to users in the United States, Instagram plans to make it available to a global audience in the coming weeks.

With Backdrop, Instagram users are now able to easily modify the background of their pictures with just a few taps. This AI-based tool goes beyond simple filters and cropping, allowing users to add text inputs and experiment with diverse prompts. For example, users can now create an entirely new image for their Story using prompts such as “chased dinosaurs” or “surrounded puppies”. The Backdrop feature can comprehend colloquial language, making it even more user-friendly.

To encourage users to embrace this new tool, Instagram intends to employ various strategies, one of which includes stickers. When users share images created with Backdrop, a “Try it” sticker will automatically appear, making it effortless for friends to use the feature for the first time.

Backdrop draws inspiration from Meta’s generative AI offerings, specifically Emu for video and image editing, and Imagine with Meta AI, an AI-based image generator. As the parent company of Instagram, Meta has been determined to embrace AI technologies fully. It recently unveiled Imagine as a standalone image generator to compete with other AI tools in the market. Moreover, Meta has been working on several upgrades to Meta AI and planned integrations to enhance content creators’ ability to manage comments and engage in chat.

In line with its commitment to AI safety, Meta has implemented measures to address potential concerns. It has introduced an invisible watermarking tool designed to counter misinformation and remain resilient against photo editing tools. Additionally, in an effort to combat the spread of fake news, Meta prohibited political advertisers from utilizing its generative AI tools on its platforms. The company has also formed an AI alliance with IBM and over 50 partners to exemplify their dedication to safe AI development.

Instagram’s Backdrop feature represents a significant leap forward in image editing capabilities. With the integration of generative AI technology, users can now effortlessly transform their images and unleash their creativity like never before.