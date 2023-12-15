Instagram Introduces New AI Editing Tool for Backgrounds

Instagram has rolled out a new AI tool called ‘Backdrop’, which allows users to easily manipulate or completely change the background of their images with just a few taps. This move comes as companies, including Meta, are increasingly investing in AI technologies.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is known for its use of generative AI in mass-market products. With advancements in this field, Meta’s lead for generative AI, Ahmad Al-Dhale, has announced the introduction of ‘Backdrop’ to Instagram.

Initially, Backdrop will only be available to users in the United States. The tool works adding prompts for users to input their desired background changes, similar to how other AI-based tools like ChatGPT function. These prompts can range from imaginative scenarios, like being chased dinosaurs or surrounded puppies, to more realistic edits like adding multiple cars or unicorns to the background.

To use Backdrop, users can simply tap the dedicated backdrop button at the top of a new story and begin editing. Once the background is modified, a “Try it” sticker will appear on the image when shared on a user’s story, allowing their followers to experience the new backdrop feature as well.

While this release showcases the fun possibilities of generative AI, it also raises awareness about the ease with which images can be altered and manipulated to create professional-looking edits.

In related news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a post on Instagram showcasing the capabilities of the new Meta AI multimodal model, which combines visual and auditory perception. This technology will be available for users to try through an early access program using Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

With Instagram’s introduction of ‘Backdrop’ and Meta’s advancements in AI, it is clear that AI-driven features are becoming increasingly integrated into social media platforms and wearable devices, creating exciting possibilities for users to enhance their content.