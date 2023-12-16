Meta’s Instagram Unveils AI Backdrop Tool for Stories

Meta’s Instagram has recently introduced an AI backdrop tool for Stories, marking the integration of AI image generation into standard editing tools on social media platforms. This move is expected to significantly increase the prevalence of AI-generated imagery across the platform. Initially launched in the United States, the tool allows users to change the background of their images in Stories using a variety of prompts. These prompts include options such as “on a red carpet” or “being chased dinosaurs,” and users can also create their own custom prompts.

The backdrop tool is easily accessible, with its icon located at the top of the user interface when creating a Story. To encourage widespread usage, Stories created using the new tool will feature a “Try it” sticker, inviting other users to experiment with the same prompt. While the realism of the AI-generated backdrops may not be perfect at this stage, it is unlikely to deter users from utilizing the feature.

Although other apps and editing tools have already incorporated AI background editing features, Instagram’s implementation is expected to significantly increase interest in AI image editing tools as a whole. However, it remains to be seen whether this tool will gain long-term popularity or if it will be a short-lived trend similar to novelty filters.

The integration of AI image generation tools social media platforms has often encountered challenges. Meta has attempted a cautious approach to rolling out its AI sticker generator for Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, but users have quickly demonstrated the limitations of its content safeguards.

As AI image generation continues to gain popularity, it is important to recognize the potential implications and ensure proper safeguards are in place to mitigate potential issues. The advancement of AI technology in the realm of image editing opens up new creative possibilities for users, but responsible implementation and regulation are crucial for a positive user experience.